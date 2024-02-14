Downtown eatery sweeps all three categories of the 15th Annual Downtown Vernon Chili Cook Off

Photo: Wayne Emde Staff at Station BBQ show off the three spoons representing the three wins in the 15th Annual Downtown Vernon Chili Cook Off. From left, Kanal Khanal, Erin Mason, Tanya Wisse and Suman Chakraborty.

Station BBQ swept all three categories in the 15th Annual Downtown Vernon Chili Cook Off.

The downtown eatery took home taking home the Judges' Award, People's Choice Award and the Spirit Award during the Vernon Winter Carnival event.

The secret ingredient of their Texas Roulette Chili might be the addition of a stick of candied bacon, but Tanya Wisse adds the recipe, which hasn't changed in years, includes chunks of meats that have been smoked in their wood-fired smoker.

"We also let the chili rest, so there is a depth of flavour that you don't get if you simply serve it as soon as it's made," she says.

The restaurant served two versions of their chili to the 500 people who bought the passports to the five restaurants that took part in this year's contest.

Peter Kaz, Downtown Vernon Marketing and Events Manager, said that it was a tough decision for the judges this year.

"It was close," he said.

In the past three years, Station BBQ has won the Spirit award once, the People's Choice twice and the Judges' Award twice, but this is the first time they have swept all three categories.