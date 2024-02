Photo: OHS

A senior dog was found wandering Mabel Lake Road near Enderby last week.

The long-haired pooch is now safely in foster care thanks to the Okanagan Humane Society.

He was found Feb. 9 and the OHS is looking for his rightful owner.

“Doors were knocked on in the area to no avail,” said a post on the OHS Facebook page.

Anyone with information on the wayward hound is asked to message or text 250-862-1794.

