Upper Room Mission sounds the alarm over increasing number of drug deaths in Vernon

A new year is often viewed as the perfect time for a fresh start, but for Vernon’s Upper Room Mission, January proved to be a bleak beginning.

The organization has nearly held a memorial a week this year for someone lost to the unregulated drug crisis.

Rev. Chuck Harper performed several of the memorials and says he’s seen overdoses run in cycles before.

“I think it’s getting worse, to have numbers like this is extremely uncommon,” Harper says.

Jacco de Vin, with Upper Room Mission, said the number of memorials he’s had to hold this year hasn’t been normal.

He says numbers seem to keep going up.

A post to the Upper Room Mission website highlighted the increasing number of deaths related to unregulated drug use.

“We keep looking at the numbers and not doing anything about it, it feels like,” said de Vin. “I mean, obviously, there's investments being made. But in BC, I think there needs to be more investment made into recovery.”

Non profits offer support to people in the aftermath of death, says de Vin. More deaths mean more impact on existing social services.

“We need to be there for the people that come here on a regular basis and be their support,” said de Vin. “Because otherwise, they spiral more and more into their addiction.”

He says the organization tries to help family and friends through the deaths of their loved ones.

As for what can help the community, de Vin said there’s a number of solutions.

“We need a more holistic approach to homelessness and addiction. There needs to be more recovery facilities available here.”

“So housing, recovery, detox. Vernon doesn't have a detox facility. So for people that are even just thinking about (walking away from addiction) it's really difficult to even start that process because you have to go to Kelowna, you have to go to Kamloops to detox.”

Upper Room Mission says the statistics show a need to do more to help people struggling with substance use. It’s also wanting more done on related issues of mental health, poverty and isolation, as well as revisit our laws, enforcement and governmental approaches to the drug problem.

“We need to do more and sometimes I think that's hard to hear, because it feels like we're doing a lot already,” said de Vin.