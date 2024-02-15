Extras are needed for Vernon-based movie Young Ronan 2

Part two of Young Ronan is on the way.

Following the local popularity of the Vernon-based movie Young Ronan in 2022, a sequel has been made and will likely be released later this year.

Young Ronan was the brainchild of Peter Kaz, David Scarlatescu and Mitchell Vanlerberg.

And while most of Young Ronan 2 has already been shot, there is still one more scene to go and Kaz said they are issuing a casting call for local talent.

“On Feb. 25, the last Sunday of the month, between 1 to 3 p.m., we are asking for anybody over 15 year's old to come to Status Nightclub for one final scene we need to get finished,” Kaz said, adding people should wear what they normally would for an evening at the pub or going out for dinner.

Both Young Ronan movies were made entirely in the North Okanagan, using local talent.

“After the local success of Young Ronan 1, people were asking about a sequel and there is an extra story our wonderful director, Mitchell, had anyway,” said Kaz. “It's a story he had in the back of his mind that he wanted to get done.”

Kaz said the plan is to release the sequel in October.