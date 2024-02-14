Vernon RCMP peacefully resolve potentially dangerous situation

Photo: Contributed

A potentially dangerous situation involving a person in crisis was peacefully resolved by Vernon RCMP.

Const. Chris Terleski said on Feb. 13 around 11 a.m., police were called to a residence on 32nd Street to assist with a person who was experiencing a mental health or drug-related crisis.

“Police were also told that the man was in possession of a weapon and was acting in a manner that was dangerous to himself and others inside the building,” Terleski said in a press release.

“Several frontline officers responded to the location and, after making initial contact with the person, successfully de-escalated the situation which safely ended with the man surrendering peacefully to police.”

The person was apprehended under the mental health act and transported to hospital for assessment and care.

No charges are expected.