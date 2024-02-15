Investigation recommends recount in 2023 Okanagan Indian Band election

Photo: Castanet file photo Chief Byron Louis

A recount of the 2023 election of Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis is being recommended after claims of irregularities.

Louis was re-elected to the OKIB by a margin of only four votes over Dan Wilson.

An investigation was launched by Indigenous Services Canada Governance Operations Directorate ISC-BC into alleged claims that there were contraventions of the Indian Band Election Regulations.

“The scope of this investigation involved fact-finding into allegations raised by three supporters of the unsuccessful candidate for Chief, Daniel Wilson, claiming that irregularities occurred during the poll potentially affecting the outcome of the March 30, 2023 general election of the Okanagan Band (OKIB.) The appellants’ objections and allegations were received in the form of an appeal provided to the Deputy Minister, Indigenous Services Canada Governance Operations Directorate on April 4, 2023,” the report by Larry Hay, owner-principal investigator Intelliquest Investigations, states.

Hay said he finds (electoral officer) Lawrence Lewis’ statement that he did not want to interrupt the count once Deputy Electoral Officer Hogan had started as it would have been “disruptive” to be evidence of inadequate supervision, particularly from afar. This statement is based upon Lewis’ claim he was able to observe the count presumably by video stream.

“The failure to maintain adequate oversight of the Deputy Electoral Officers by the Electoral Officer during the General Election resulted in irregularities during the ballot count. Deputy Electoral Officers interfered with the candidates’ agents rights to participate as observers during the counting process. There is no evidence to suggest that this had an adverse effect on the outcome of the election,” the report states.

However, in his summary of the investigation, Hay states “There is sufficient evidence to justify the recommendation that a recount of the OKIB ballots take place as soon as practicable.”

The allegations claimed scrutineers were denied the ability to inspect the ballots during the count, and offer any objection to a questionable ballot; the Deputy Electoral Officer(s) did not allow the scrutineers an opportunity to inspect ballots when an error occurred in counting; the poll and count spanned approximately 21 hours, potentially contributing to errors by the two Deputy Electoral Officers subcontracted by Mr. Lewis to run the poll.

The enquiry found:

That the absence of the Electoral Officer from the Feb. 16, 2023 OKIB nomination meeting did not violate the IBER;

That the lack of effective oversight of the two Deputy Electoral Officers assigned to the general election poll led to irregularities during the ballot count;

That specifically, candidates’ agents (scrutineers) should have been allowed the ability to observe the count at closer range, and that the names of persons voting by mail should have also been disclosed publicly to the candidates’ agents during the poll;

Candidates’ agents were limited by the Deputy Electoral Officers to one person per candidate, contrary to Section 5 (10) of the IBER;

That there was no evidence to support a finding that the irregularity during the count justifies setting aside the results of the election, however; given that a difference of four votes were cast in favour of the elected Chief, that a recount should be considered;

That greater emphasis on training of election officials and community members be provided, prior to a poll, regarding the importance of the roles and responsibilities of candidates agents/scrutineers.

Hay is recommending:

That allowances be made at the community level to accommodate a delayed ballot count once the total number of ballots are determined. This would allow for officials, scrutineers and vote recorders to conduct the tally under refreshed conditions without any question as to performance impairment. Security arrangements for maintenance of the ballot box overnight can be made with the local police of jurisdiction.

That all election officials collaborate in a meaningful manner with the candidates agents and that specific training be given regarding the role of the “scrutineer” to all election officials and interested community members.

That provisions be made to ensure that Electoral Officers are on site and immediately available to manage the Poll.

Castanet has reached out to the OKIB for comment.