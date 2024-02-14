Dust advisory issued for North Okanagan

Photo: Darren Handschuh

The air up there is not good – again.

For the second time this year, a dust advisory has been issued for the North Okanagan.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority issued the advisory Wednesday. It's because of high concentrations of coarse particulate matter that are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

Exposure is particularly concerning for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes as well as those with respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, should follow the advice of their health care provider. Staying indoors helps to reduce particulate matter exposure.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found here.