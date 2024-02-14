Vernon baby born three months early, airlifted to Vancouver Children's Hospital

Photo: GoFundMe

A Vernon couple has seen an outpouring of support after their baby was delivered nearly three months early.

Blaire Cook went into preterm labour and delivered her son, Kayce, on Feb. 11 at just 28 weeks. He weighed 3.3 pounds and was airlifted to the BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver.

A GoFundMe has been created by Emma Huston to support the Cook family.

“As Blaire and Kian were expecting their baby boy to arrive near Blaire’s due date of May 5, I am creating this GoFundMe to help this loving family out,” said Huston on GoFundMe.

“They would never ask for any monetary assistance, but due to these unforeseen circumstances, Kian will be off work to support Blaire and Kayce as they navigate being new parents in an unfamiliar setting.”

The new family is expected to be in the Vancouver hospital for up to three months before being transported to Kelowna General, then Vernon Jubilee before finally being discharged.

Kayce is currently receiving breathing support, IV antibiotics for sepsis, parenteral nutrition through an IV, oral gastric feeding tube, long term IV, and numerous monitors to keep an eye on his vitals.

Huston says the GoFundMe has been created to ease the financial stress off the new family so they can focus on getting their baby strong and healthy. Blaire and Kian had expected to work longer before welcoming their baby boy into the world.

“They have both applied for assistance from the government, but as we all know, cost of living is expensive,” says the GoFundMe. “They are currently staying in a hotel and have to pay upfront hotel fees until March 3rd prior to a partial reimbursement in the future.”

The family will then move into the Ronald McDonald house.

As of Wednesday morning the GoFundMe has raised $6,030 of the $10,000 goal. Huston posted an update thanking everyone who’s donated so far.

“Just wanted to say on behalf of the Cook family, they are blown away by all the love and support. So so grateful to each and every one of you who has donated and even to those who have taken the time to share this link.”