Vernon Winter Carnival raffle winners named

Photo: Vernon Winter Carnival

The big winners of the Vernon Winter Carnival raffle have been named.

Kris Fuller, executive director, drew the names on camera Tuesday afternoon.

Heather McIntyre won the big ticket prize, a houseboat trip from Twin Anchors Houseboat Vacations which retails at about $7,600. The second prize went to Jon McMurray, who won two bikes from Electric Fat Bike Company retailing at $4,462.50

The third prize winner was Sochan Karen, who won $1,000 Your Way from Valley First, a Division of First West Credit Union.

Fourth, fifth, and sixth prizes were $1,000 gift certificates. Mike Clarke received a certificate to Halcyon Hot Springs, Jon LePrieur won a certificate to the DVA and Laurie Rawlek received a certificate for the Armstrong Regional Coop.

Winners have been notified by email. Prizes can be picked up at the Winter Carnival office, located at 341 35th Ave., from Monday to Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.