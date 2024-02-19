Vernon's Towne Theatre to request more than two hour time limit for meters near theatre

Photo: Darren Handschuh Towne to ask for longer parking times near theatre.

As the City of Vernon gets ready to implement new parking rates at its downtown meters, members of the Towne Theatre Society are hoping the changeover could incorporate extra time.

The Society’s managing director Scott John says they’ll be reaching out to the Downtown Vernon Association to determine the best way to proceed with their request and to see if more businesses are on board.

“We are doing more daytime programming for seniors and movies are longer than the two hour limit and that is limiting what we can offer,” says John who would like to see neighbouring meters offer a three hour or more option for parkers. “The surface lots (around the theatre) which do offer longer than 2hrs are generally full from the first thing in the morning,” he adds.

Along with discussing their next steps with the DVA, John will be looking for other engagement opportunities. He believes there could be a chance to talk meter changes at meetings already scheduled for the Official Community Plan.

Executive director of the DVA, Keegan Murtagh, said parking meters and associated costs are always a hot topic with varied opinions.

"The DVA has not conducted any formal surveys recently regarding parking; however, given the recent conversations surrounding this topic, I see an opportunity to gather member feedback in order to help highlight current thoughts and opinions."

Vernon's city councillors recently approved the first increase in a decade for metered parking. Rates will soon go up by 25% putting downtown parking to $1.25 per hour up from the current $1 per hour.