Vernon councillor hopes to stop local government organizations from accepting oil and gas sponsorship

A Vernon councillor is hoping to kibosh sponsorship from oil and gas industry and lobby groups for SILGA and UBCM.

Coun. Brian Guy put forward a notice of motion at Monday’s council meeting to request the Southern Interior Local Government Association and Union of BC Municipalities no longer accept sponsorship funding from oil and gas groups.

“If you remember when I ran in the election in October, one of my big points was that we cannot afford climate change,” said Guy.

“And that's true, we just can't afford it. So the question is, why do we continue to allow access at our meetings to these groups.”

SILGA is a group comprised of elected officials from 37 cities, towns, villages, districts and regional districts in South Central B.C.. While UBCM looks to provide a common voice for local government in dealing with the province.

Guy said he plans to introduce a motion at Vernon's next council meeting requesting oil and gas group sponsorship stop being accepted for the two local government organizations.