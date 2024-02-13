Kindness meters raise over $1K for Vernon Hospice Society

Photo: City of Vernon

The North Okanagan Hospice Society is the 2023 recipient for money raised through Vernon’s Kindness Meter program.

Coun. Brian Guy suggested the society receive the $1,108.45 obtained from the kindness meters.

“They really provide a wonderful service to the community. I've had a couple of very good experiences with them,” Guy said.

“They took great care of my mother in law in the last few days of her life, and they took very good care of my late wife in the last two weeks of her life a couple of years ago.”

There are five kindness meters located in downtown Vernon. The meters accept cash, as well as donations made by using Pay by Phone location code 5111.

The program was started in 2016 to collect funds and distribute them to organizations that provide assistance to those in need in the community.

This is the third largest amount raised since the program’s inception in 2016. It's only the third time the program has raised more than a thousand dollars.

Coun. Kari Gares also put her support behind the Hospice Society as the recipient.

“As somebody whose grandmother passed away in hospice, this is a worthy cause, and I 100 per cent put my support behind it," Gares said.