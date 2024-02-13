Vernon to review impact of federal law on public washrooms, change rooms

Photo: City of Vernon

Washrooms and change rooms at Vernon recreation facilities are being reviewed following comments from residents.

Mayor Victor Cumming brought the topic forward at Monday’s council meeting during councillor inquiries.

“I know we had some comments about change rooms and washrooms at our recreation facilities and the impact of Bill C-16. I'm wondering if staff can bring back a report to us in a couple of weeks on what's happening in our rec facilities,” said Cumming.

City staff will bring a report to council in two weeks on the impact of the bill on Vernon's recreation centre.

Upon request from Coun. Kari Gares, director of recreation services Jason Blood gave a brief overview of what is happening in rec services “as it relates” to Cummings request.

“Currently, rec services has instituted universal change rooms and bathrooms, and the specific aquatic areas have implemented privacy change spaces within the aquatic and gender change rooms, have created non gendered bathroom areas within the recreation center lobby, all to be in compliance with both Bill 27 for the B.C. Humans Rights Act and Bill C-16 within the federal human rights code," he explained.

Gares said she asked for clarification so “people know that we've heard them loud and clear, and this is a complex issue that we'll be bringing back in a much broader discussion, two weeks from now.”

The request comes after a report of a man changing in front of teenage girls in was brought to aquatic centre management.

City of Vernon previously told Castanet its washroom policies comply with Bill C-16. The bill amended the Canadian Human Rights Act to add gender identity and gender expression to the list of prohibited grounds of discrimination.

That means people are permitted to use the change room or washroom with which they identify and city staff cannot dictate which washroom/change room people can use based on appearance.