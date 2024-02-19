Mining Watch Canada speaker sheds light on mining's impact on BC's watersheds

Photo: BC Watersheds Impacts of mining on watersheds up for discussion

The Sustainable Environment Network Society is inviting everyone to learn more about the impacts mining is having on watersheds throughout the province.

They’ve entitled their upcoming session “Spills, Safety, and Salmon - Mining’s Impacts on our Watersheds.”

The night will feature Guest Speaker Jamie Kneen of Mining Watch Canada.

The free event takes place Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m. at Vernon’s Schubert Centre.

Members of SENS encourage participants to come by the carload and bring questions.