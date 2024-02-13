Free admission to Station House Museum this Family Day

Photo: Greater Vernon Museum & Archives Construction crew in front of nearly completed S.S. Sicamous sternwheeler on the ways at Okanagan Landing (1914)

The Okanagan Landing & District Community Association is hoping residents are interested in some local history over the Family Day long weekend.

The Station House Museum will be open on the holiday Monday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. with free admission being made possible with support of the BC Museums Association and the provincial government.

The Station House Museum is housed in the original 1892 CPR Station House. The building was once part of a bustling Canadian Pacific shipyard and railway terminus.

It is also the same location where three large sternwheelers, including the SS Sicamous and the tugboat Naramata, were constructed.

Visitors will be treated to a large-scale model which depicts Okanagan Landing in 1914, along with many historical photos and artifacts which appear courtesy of the Museum & Archives of Vernon.

The museum can be found in Paddlewheel Park, off Okanagan Landing Road in Vernon. For any inquiries, please contact [email protected] or call 250-542-2500.