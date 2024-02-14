Early detection of white nose syndrome may help stop spread

Photo: BC Community Bat Program A healthy little brown myotis bat

If you see any winter bat activity or come across dead bats before the end of May, the BC Community Bat Program wants to hear from you.

They’re hoping public reporting might be the best defense against a fungus that is killing off millions of bats across North America.

So far, no cases of white nose syndrome (WNS) have been detected in the province, but it may just be a matter of time.

The fungus that causes the disease was detected in Grand Forks last year, and biologists are concerned the arrival of the WNS is imminent.

“Increasing the number of bat reports from the public is the best chance to understand how WNS might spread and affect local bat populations,” says Megan Olson, North Okanagan coordinator for the BC Community Bat Program.

The first case of WSN was reported in New York State in 2006, and since then, the disease has been creeping closer to B.C. Infected bats have been found in western and central Washington and south-central Alberta.

While the fungus does not cause disease in humans or pets, white-nose syndrome is devastating North American bat populations.

The fungus attacks bats while they are hibernating, growing on their faces to give the appearance of a white nose. Bats often wake to clean the fungus from their skin but quickly lose energy and soon die from starvation.

“Across North America, millions of bats have been killed, and seven of our 15 B.C. species could be severely affected by the disease,” says Olson.

The little brown myotis and the northern myotis are both listed as endangered in Canada due to WNS.

If you find a dead bat or have sightings of winter bat activity, please report it to the B.C. Community Bat Program online, via email, or by calling 1-855-922-2287 ext. 13.

Bats should never be touched by bare hands.