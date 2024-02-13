Vernon duo awarded $10K to create series on diabetes in community

Chelsey Mutter

A Vernon couple has been awarded $10,000 to create a docuseries about diabetes.

Randi and Jason Buerfeind are speaking with people in the Greater Vernon community about their experiences with both type one and two diabetes. Titled Life is Sweet, Living Well with Diabetes the series will speak with both experts and people with the condition.

“Each of our episodes, we're following a certain person with diabetes,” said Randi. “One of our episodes will be somebody who struggles with insulin or somebody who struggles with the socio-economic portion of diabetes or somebody who has a cultural aspect that they're dealing with.”

They say they want to create a resource for people with diabetes to help them better understand their medical condition. They hope it can become a tool for people to use when they receive a diagnosis.

Jason is a pharmacist and Randi is a videographer, both are spending their off hours working on the series. The project is being funded by Telus Storyhive, a program which offers grants and mentorships to emerging creators in B.C. and Alberta.

The pair is one of 100 groups across BC and Alberta to receive a grant to produce video content.

The duo has until the end of May to complete their series, which will have 10 episodes ranging from 15 to 20 minutes long. Randi and Jason are still filming episodes and encourage anyone wanting to get involved to reach out to them. The series will be premiering on Telus Optik TV in September.

Jason says he specializes in diabetes during his pharmacy education and has been a certified diabetes instructor for the past 12 years.

“I just want to create a bit of a resource for people to go to because talking to these people over so long and understanding some of the limitations of the system and the educational limitations out there,” said Jason.

Jason says he often tells his patients that they know their body best, and the series is allowing people to deep dive into their condition. How they manage their diabetes, what works for them, and what daily life looks like.