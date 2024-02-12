Fire at Albert Place apartments in Vernon deemed accidental

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Feb. 7 apartment fire believed to be accidental

Vernon Fire Rescue has wrapped up its investigation into the cause of last week’s fire that broke out at the Albert Place apartments on Feb 7, 2024.

City spokesperson Carolyn Baldridge says the cause of the fire was "undetermined and believed to be accidental in nature."

The fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon in one of the apartments along 25th Avenue and sent one person to hospital with unknown injuries.

When crews arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the apartment and the sprinkler system was activated said Fire Chief Lind in an earlier interview.

Quick acting crews were able to keep the flames from spreading and contained the fire to one unit.

There is no update on the condition of the person transported to the hospital.