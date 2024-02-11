Vernon pizza shop says inflation played a part in permanent closure

Photo: Google Street View

Inflation is part of the reason a Vernon pizza joint will be closing its doors for good.

Lozza Mozza announced its closure on Facebook, saying the shop's last day open will be Feb. 13.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share some difficult news. After three and a half wonderful years serving the Vernon community, we must sadly announce the closure of Lozza Mozza,” reads the Facebook post.

Along with inflation, the shop said sustainability challenges are making it tough for the pizza place to continue to operate.

Lozza Mozza will be offering a 25 per cent discount on all orders until its last day on Feb. 13.

According to the Bank of Canada’s most recent economic summary, inflation has fallen over the past year and half, but prices of many goods and services in Canada continue to rise at an abnormally fast pace.

The central bank says food inflation remains at nearly 5 per cent, which is “still too high”.