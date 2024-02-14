North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy claims People's Choice award with Chamber

Tracey Prediger

Every Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Salvation Army, Reverend Chuck Harper and his team of volunteers with North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy set up tents, tables and chairs for what they call Street Church.

The people who come know they’ll be offered a warm meal, an extra layer of clothing and a chance for conversation.

“We provide spiritual care, physical care and we have a recovery program called First Step Bible Study that we hold at First Baptist,” said Harper, who coined the program, "one step off the street and one step into the straight."

Harper has dedicated the last 40 years to working with people living with poverty, addiction and homelessness. He was a founder with the Mustard Seed Street Ministry in Calgary before moving to Vernon 12 years ago. Long before Street Church, Harper could be found at the local Tim Hortons, where he’d always spring for a cup of coffee and lend an ear.

Providing this kind of physical and spiritual care for the city’s most vulnerable has earned North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy the People’s Choice award for nonprofit Excellence with the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

“When we got the award, I came here and I showed it to the men and women and I said, this is a team award. This is about our volunteers, the people who support us and our guys and gals. Their lives matter and everybody sees that. And they were emotional,” said Harper, who still tears up thinking of the deeper meaning behind the recognition.

“We are thankful for all the support. Physically, people volunteering, financially supporting us. They pray for us, they walk beside us, they come here and they want to help. For me it's just awesome to watch the community work together and that people care about what's going on.”

For Harper, the win is not only for the ministry but also for those who are homeless. He hopes the public support means the organization can continue to meet the needs of the community which only seem to be growing.