Sold out Vernon Winter Carnival Chili Cook Off proves popular

Photo: Darren Handschuh Five restaurants competed in the Vernon Winter Carnival Chili Cook Off Saturday.

Hundreds of people roamed Vernon's downtown core Saturday in search of the perfect chili.

The popular Vernon Winter Carnival Chili Cook Off took place from noon to 3 p.m.

Participants in the event went from restaurant to restaurant sampling some of the finest chili in the Okanagan.

Sponsored by the Downtown Vernon Association, the event featured five eateries.

Peter Kaz, with the DVA and the carnival board, said the 500 chili passports sold out quickly for the 15th annual event.

Money raised by sales of cook off passports goes to the Vernon Meals on Wheels program.

Three crowns will be handed out to participating restaurants.

The public will select their favourite chili, while a group of judges will select their winning dish.

The Spirit Award will also be given out to the eatery showing the best carnival spirit.

The winners are expected to be announced next week.