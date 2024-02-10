230665
Up to 15 cm of snow expected in the North and Central Okanagan, Shuswap and North Thompson

Snowfall warning for region

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the region.

Snow accumulation of 10 to 15 cm is expected to hit the North and Central Okanagan, Shuswap and North Thompson areas beginning overnight.

“Snow will begin near midnight and continue into early Sunday afternoon, with the heaviest snow expected early Sunday morning,” said a statement on the Environment Canada website.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

