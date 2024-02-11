City of Vernon has budget of $27,000 to attend Southern Interior Local Government Association Conference

Photo: Castanet file photo

The Southern Interior Local Government Association Conference will be held in Kamloops this year and Vernon civic leaders will be in attendance.

At their regular council meeting Monday, staff will present city council with an outline of the event and how much the city has budgeted to attend.

SILGA will be held in Kamloops from April 30 to May 3 and a “resolution of council is required in order to permit the mayor and members of council to attend conferences, subject to available budget.”

Attendance will cost approximately $1,200 per person and administration has confirmed the available budget for travel and conferences is $27,000.

The report says that although a conference brochure is not available until late February, the keynote speaker for the convention is KukpiT Rosanne Casimir and the convention will include an opening at the Tkemlups te Secwepemc arbour as well as the following presentations: