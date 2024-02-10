City of Vernon received $4,234,873 in grant money last year

Photo: City of Vernon The City of Vernon received $1.9 million in grant money for the revitalization of the Lakeview (Peanut) Wading Pool.

It was not as much as was being asked for, but the City of Vernon received more than $4 million in grants last year.

At their regular meeting Monday, staff will present a report to city council outlining how much grant money was received and how it was spent.

“Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023, the City of Vernon submitted applications or received notification for previous applications from 26 grant programs for numerous municipal projects. The total amount of grant funding sought by the city during this time was $17,650,986,” the report says. “As of Dec. 31, 2023, the city has been awarded a total of $4,234,873.”

The grants have supported or augmented several city initiatives including infrastructure upgrades, community safety initiatives, tourism marketing and promotion, recreation services and active transportation, among others.

Notable successful grant applications include:

nearly $1.9 million for the revitalization of the Lakeview (Peanut) Wading Pool (Government of Canada and Province of British Columbia);

$850,000 for the implementation of a Gun and Violence Prevention Strategy;

Becker Bike Park Phase 2 Revitalization $500,000;

$427,000 for a variety of intersection improvements;

$226,200 for priority intersection improvements

$200,000 to support local FireSmart initiatives (UBCM).

To read the full report click here.