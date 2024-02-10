Armstrong's Caravan Farm Theatre is hosting Family Weekend Sleigh Ride Social

Photo: Caravan Farm Theatre

The Caravan Farm Theatre wants to take people for a ride.

The Armstrong theatre company, at 4886 Salmon River Rd., is holding its first Family Weekend Sleigh Ride Social on Feb. 18.

“Experience the wonderful heavy horses and explore the magical woods and fields of Caravan Farm Theatre's 80 acres. Whatever the weather, we’ll whisk you away on a sleigh if the snow cooperates, or a wagon if spring is knocking too loudly on winter’s door,” said Estelle Shook, Caravan artistic director.

There will be a roaring bonfire and a concession serving an array of local and homemade foods as well as hot chocolate, Karma sodas, Okanagan Springs beer, Okanagan Spirits Pear Brandy and spiced whiskey.

The fabled "cookshack" will be serving homemade chili and cornbread.

For those who like to cook their own food, hot dogs are available for roasting on the open fire. Vegetarian chili and hot dog options will be available.

“What could be a more perfect winter event than to be carried away on a horse drawn sleigh, enjoying the company of your family and friends and meeting neighbours old and new,” said Shook.

The rides leave on the hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children four to 15. Children under four are free.

