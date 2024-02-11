Student labour helped make Okanagan agriculture what it is today

Photo: Vernon Museum A group of OVTFA summer students and supervising horticulturalists at the Pacific Agri-Food Research Centre in Summerland, circa 1991.

This article is part of the Vernon Archives’ “Roots of Green: Unearthing Horticultural History” series. Thank you to Wray McDonnell for his help.

During the summer months, students play a vital supportive role for numerous businesses and industries throughout the Okanagan, including those of horticulture and agriculture.

In July 1990, the Government of British Columbia established the Okanagan Valley Tree Fruit Authority (OVTFA), a new crown corporation aimed at rejuvenating the tree fruit industry, which had been suffering from poor market returns.

The organization primarily focused on supporting replanting efforts and addressing production-related issues. Under the management of Wray MacDonnell, teams of summer students were enlisted to aid in extension activities, facilitating the industry's transition from traditional, large apple orchards to more modern, high-density and profitable plantings.

Even in earlier times, the industry relied on student labour. In 1935, a young Maurice Welsh spent two weeks boring apple trees and administering boron compounds, which play a crucial role in flower development and fruit production. Dr. Welsh eventually rose to become the Head of the Plant Pathology Laboratory at the Pacific Agri-Food Research Centre in Summerland, and later served as the town’s district horticulturalist.

During the 1960s and ‘70s, summer students were involved in developing a leaf analysis technique to identify hidden deficiencies or nutrient imbalances in trees, often tasked with sample collection. Around the same time, students were hired to aid in maintaining the Valley’s tomato crop. The industry would arrange for the rental of vehicles for students who lacked their own transportation, enabling them to travel between different sites.

Welsh was not the sole student to achieve a successful career in the industry following a summer placement. In 1961, John Price began as a Summer Student at the Summerland Research Station, lodging in a house managed by Dr. Lyall Denby.

At first, the students remained near the boarding house, cautious of the distinct wildlife in the Okanagan, as Denby had warned them about rattlesnakes, scorpions and tomato hornworms inhabiting the area. However, their fear did not confine them for long, and Price later served as a district horticulturalist for Oliver and Vernon.

Like the efforts of horticulturalists themselves, over the years students have offered invaluable yet occasionally unnoticed contributions to the agricultural sector; their recruitment has provided essential labor, fresh viewpoints, and contributed to the long-term sustainability of the industry.

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.