64th annual Vernon Winter Carnival wraps up this weekend

As the 64th annual Vernon Winter Carnival heads into its final weekend, there are still plenty of things to do to shake off those winter blues.

“Today will be an amazing day at the Family Fun Park,” said carnival executive director Kris Fuller of activities being held in the Kal Tire Place parking lot.

“We have got our Canine Costume Party happening at 12 o'clock today. There's food trucks, there games, we have music happening all day with a DJ in the morning and then people singing in the afternoon,” Fuller said.

“City Dance is doing a Jumanji-themed dance party this evening, so wear your jungle print and go have fun with them.”

Kickball will be taking place Saturday and Sunday at Sawicki Park in Coldstream.

“There's a few things left to do at the Vernon Winter Carnival,” said Fuller.

Also taking place this weekend is the 51st annual Coca Cola Classic Pee-Wee U13 Hockey Tournament.

Games will be held at Kal Tire North today with the finals taking place on Sunday.

For a full list of events, times and places, grab a carnival brochure or visit the carnival website.