Staff recommending city of Vernon increase parking fees by 25 per cent

Photo: Darren Handschuh

It may cost more to park in downtown Vernon.

At their regular city council meeting Monday, staff will recommend civic leaders approve a 25 per cent increase in metered parking.

Currently, downtown metered parking is $1 an hour. That would jump to $1.25 an hour upon council's approval.

“An on-street parking fee increase to $1.25 per hour will align with on-street parking fees with adjacent Okanagan communities,” the report says. “It is anticipated that the fee increase would result an additional $240,000 in revenue.”

The increase would not affect rates for off-street parking and the downtown parkade.

According to the report, parking in Kelowna is $1.50, which is variable based on scene and season, $1.25 in Kamloops and $2 an hour in Penticton.

The metered parking rates were last increased just over 10 years ago when the rate went from $.50 to $1 an hour.

Flat surface parking lots and parkade hourly and daily rates were increased in 2023. The hourly rate increased from $.50 to $.75 an hour and the daily rate increased from $4 to $5.