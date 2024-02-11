Shade structure at Vernon's Civic Memorial Park substantially completed

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon's old Civic Arena may be gone but parts of it will live on.

Demolition of the 80-year-old arena was finished in December 2018, with the downtown piece of property being turned into Civic Memorial Park.

At their regular meeting Monday, city council will get an update on the park.

“Construction of the shade structure at Civic Memorial Park has been substantially completed,” the report says.

“The structure pays homage to the Civic Arena and features decorative wooden beams, some of which are original to the arena, and has ice hockey-inspired blue lines and a red line cast into the concrete underneath.”

Extensive planning went in to developing the park with online surveys and open houses held to gather information on what people wanted to see in the green space.