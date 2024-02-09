Four more charges of sexual assault brought against Vernon doctor

Photo: Pexels

More sexual assault charges have been brought against a Vernon doctor.

On Jan. 24, four more charges of alleged sexual assault were levelled against Dr. Peter Inkpen.

Inkpen is already facing two charges of alleged sexual assault. Damienne Darby, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service, said a trial on those charges will begin Feb. 26.

As the matter is before the courts, Vernon RCMP spokesman Const. Chris Terleski said he is unable to comment on the latest charges.

When Inkpen was initially charged with two counts of alleged sexual assault in July 2020, police issued a public appeal for anyone else who may have information relating to Inkpen.

"Due to the accused's profession, investigators believe there may be other individuals with information about these incidents," said Terleski said at the time.

"We are releasing the accused's name to assist us in furthering the investigation and are encouraging anyone who may have information about these or other incidents to please contact police at 250-545-7171."