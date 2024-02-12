Work is underway to repair broken City of Vernon spray irrigation pipe

Photo: City of Vernon

Repair work on a broken spray irrigation pipe in Vernon is underway.

A report will be presented to Vernon city council at their regular meeting Monday, outlining the project's scheduled completion date of mid-April 2024. The spray irrigation pipe is expected to be back in service near the end of March.

The project is currently on schedule and is expected to be completed within the approved budget.

The City’s spray irrigation pipe in Commonage Road was leaking and required repairs.

The project will replace approximately 400 meters of pipe and related surface restoration along a section of Commonage Road.

In December 2023, civic leaders were told the leak site is beside the Regional Compost Facility, across from the pond, and repairing it was complicated by the pipe being buried five metres below ground due to the raising of Commonage Road years ago.

The pond surface is just one metre below the road surface, making open-cut excavation "extremely challenging" the city was told in August.

Repairs have previously been estimated to cost as much as $3 million.