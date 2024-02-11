Still no word when City of Vernon will receive two full-sized electric Ford trucks

Photo: Ford

The City of Vernon is still waiting on delivery of two fully electric trucks.

A report that will be presented to city council at their regular meeting Monday says on Nov. 27, 2023 fleet services issued a new purchase order (PO) for the two Ford Lightning pick-up trucks that had previously been ordered.

“This occurred due to the local dealer cancelling the original order for two pick-ups. The re-issue of the PO did not have any financial implications on the city and the purchase price still aligns with council’s approved amount allocated in 2022,” the report says.

On Jan. 19, 2024, fleet services received confirmation from the local dealer that the two Ford Lightnings have been assigned a full VIN number and are currently in production, but the city has not yet been given a delivery date.

At their Nov. 13, 2022 meeting, council was told the Ford Lightning - electric version of the F150 - was estimated to cost $75,000 per unit. An additional $5,000 would be required to equip the vehicle with the necessary lights and decal package. This is approximately $20,000 more than the equivalent gas-powered alternative.