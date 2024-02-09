Seven more members of Vernon Search and Rescue trained in avalanche safety

Photo: VSAR

While many people were enjoying a relaxing Sunday away from work, members of Vernon Search and Rescue are braving winter conditions to keep people safe.

“We spend a lot of time each winter in the mountains, and to do that safely we need to be aware of the dangers of avalanches and what to do if one does happen,” said a post on the VSAR Facebook page.

“Thanks to Brad Atkins at Avaware, we now have seven more trained members.”

The VSAR members spent Sunday at the Vernon Snowmobile Association’s trail system on Silver Star Mountain where they learned how to use beacons, how to respond to an avalanche as a group and how to assess snow conditions and terrain to determine if it’s safe to ride.

“We also got to practice on our team’s snowmobiles as part of the training,” the post said.