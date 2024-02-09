Thousands of shoeboxes full of gifts were donated by Thompson-Okanagan residents

Photo: Operation Christmas Child

Thousands of children received gifts last Christmas thanks to residents of the Thompson-Okanagan.

Every year, Operation Christmas Child collects shoeboxes full of gifts that are sent to some of the poorest and most war-torn regions of the world.

For some children, the shoebox is the only gift they will receive.

This past Christmas, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, collected 11,330,126 gift-filled shoeboxes globally.

Thousands of those gifts came from local communities.

Penticton leads the way in donations with 2,667 shoeboxes.

Kelowna residents provided 2,575, Vernon 1,647 and Kamloops 1,128.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered 220 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.

“We are thrilled to see the enthusiastic participation of Canadians in Operation Christmas Child,” said Kendra Shields, Operation Christmas Child’s Canadian director. “It is very encouraging to know that so many generous people want to give hope and joy to children in need around the world.”

Across Canada, shoebox packers often shop for deals on shoebox items throughout the year, and many serve at a deeper level by becoming a year-round volunteer.

Information about ways area participants can get involved year-round can also be found online or by calling 1-800-303-1269

Although drop-off locations for gifts are closed until November, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by packing a shoebox gift online.

These simple gifts send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.