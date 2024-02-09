Kevin Acton says access to medical care top of mind for Vernon area residents

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Kevin Falcon addresses crowd at Vernon town hall Thursday Feb. 8

Access to medical care is the top issue for Greater Vernon area residents, according to BC United Vernon-Lumby MLA hopeful Kevin Acton.

“We watched three or four walk-in clinics close in succession, and there had to be an answer in there somewhere. So we need to sit down and talk with (doctors),” said Acton.

“It's a really convoluted issue. But the urgent care units I'm not sure where the NDP are gonna find the staff for them. I know the one in Vernon is already struggling.”

Acton is the current mayor of Lumby and was at Prestidge Lodge Thursday evening with BC United leader Kevin Falcon for a Town Hall.

Also top of mind, he says, is the economy, cost of living, cost of housing, and land-use issues with speculation tax.

Acton has been the mayor of Lumby for 14 years and in that position has worked with both an NDP and Liberal (now BC United) government. He pointed to the NDP’s lack of communication with local government on recent legislative changes like the speculation tax.

“I think what the BC Liberals, BC United, were really good at was communicating with local government and finding out what affects the ideas we're gonna have on us because we all want to do better,” said Acton.

“So you're growing new legislation trying to improve the situation. But if you're not talking to the people that it's going to affect, our unintended consequences are really hard to see.”

If the BC United forms government following a provincial election, Acton says the party plans to roll back land use legislation. He pointed out the zoning changes ‘messing with’ official community plans, and the removal of public forums.

The townhall was packed with residents and public figures alike. Some notable attendees included Vernon city councillors, Teresa Durning, Brian Quiring, and Kari Gares. Staff needed to bring out extra seating for the number of people in attendance.