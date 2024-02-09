Noble Yoga Vernon introducing new practice where people can try yoga airborne

Chelsey Mutter

For some, a regular yoga class might seem intimidating, let alone when you add in an aerial silk and being airborne.

But, one Vernon studio owner says the practice is for everybody.

Noble Yoga owner Dolly Reno is introducing Aerial Yoga to her Vernon studio and says the practice is a great ‘equalizer.'

“It levels the playing field amongst everybody, so no matter where you’re at, it’s quite open to all levels of practitioners,” said Reno.

The practice is done using silks that are affixed to the ceiling. The silks are used to lift people off the ground and, like any other yoga props, help support practitioners as they move to and through poses.

Noble’s aerial classes will have limited space compared to traditional ones with 10 to 11 spots per class, due to the space silks take up. Vernonites can expect to get the chance to meditate airborne sometime in April.

Reno and a colleague are both certified to teach the practice, but the studio is launching a teacher training course in March to have more instructors available to teach.

Reno says she was inspired to bring aerial silks to her studio because it was something in her practice, and she hadn’t found a space to practice here in Vernon.

She says the practice is especially beneficial for people with things like scoliosis, spinal compression and sciatica.

“Once you get past that initial foreign feeling of being up in the air, you actually get to feel a little bit more relief from any of the compression that the body gathers all the time, everyday. From walking, from sitting, from standing even in just one place,” said Reno.

“Because gravity works downward, it keeps us pulled and connected to the earth. Lifting up off the ground with the prop and the support of the silk, actually helps the body experience a bit more space.”

She encourages people from all fitness disciplines and skill levels to try the practice out.

“(People who) want stretch and expansion, and something that can really elongate and open the body in different ways that feels lighthearted and fun, that’s for them.”