Photo: RCMP

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are hoping the public can help them locate a missing man.

Kyler Sintich, 39, was last seen in the Armstrong area on Feb. 4.

He is described as six-feet tall, 130 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.

Sintich is driving a 2012 Uhaul truck, with Arizona license plate AE45053.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sinitch is asked to contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).