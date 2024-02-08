Two people are in police custody following an early morning stabbing in Vernon

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo

Two people have been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Vernon.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating the stabbing which took place early Thursday morning.

At about 7 a.m. Feb. 8, police responded to a report that a man suffering from stab wounds had entered a location on 27th Avenue between 34th and 35th streets.

Ambulance crews transported the man to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the incident occurred earlier at a separate location, outside a business on 34th Street between 24th and 25th Avenues.

Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release that two people have been arrested and remain in police custody.

“The parties involved are known to each other and we believe this to be a targeted incident with no known risk to the public,” said Terleski.

There will be a continued police presence in the area as officers continue to collect physical evidence in support of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2024-2123.