Photo: BC Hydro

More than 1,200 customers are without power in Spallumcheen.

According to BC Hydro’s outage map, a motor vehicle accident is the cause of an outage east of Keddleston Road.

The company says 1,227 have been without power since 1:24 p.m. on Thursday.

Crews are on site, but the power is not expected to be restored until 10 p.m.