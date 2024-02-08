Still plenty of things to do as the 64th Vernon Winter Carnival enters its final weekend

Photo: Castanet file photo Giant Foosball is one of the many activities at the Vernon Winter Carnival Family Fun Park Friday and Saturday.

The final weekend of the 64th Vernon Winter Carnival is going to start with a bang – literally.

The Family Fun Park has been set up in the Kal Tire Place parking lot, with numerous events for children of all ages.

The family park includes a giant foosball – where participants are the actual foosball players – a giant Lite Bright, broomball, cornhole, an obstacle course and much more.

The Family Fun Park goes all day Friday and Saturday.

“Friday is our fireworks night,” said Kris Fuller, carnival executive director. “The fireworks are at six o'clock so if you are planning on coming down for that, come early, we know he parking lot can get a little crowded.”

Parking is also available at Alexis Park School and next to Kin Park beside Kal Tire Place.

“There is also free transit all day Friday within the City of Vernon,” Fuller said, adding the free transi5 does not include regional or transfers, but it an be helpful for those wanting to take in the events at Kal Tire Place.

“If it's nice enough, you can ride your bike down,” Fuller added.

There will also be food trucks, live music and other events taking place Friday and Saturday.

“There are also more events happened online from home,” Fuller said, adding there is still time to get carnival raffle and 50-50 tickets.

For a full list of events, times and places, grab a carnival brochure of visit the carnival website.