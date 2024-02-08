Possible unexploded ordnance has been discovered near a hiking trail in Coldstream's Kalamalka Provincial Park

Photo: RCMP

Vernon's military past has once again resurfaced.

Another possible unexploded ordnance was discovered near a hiking trail in Kalamalka Provincial Park Thursday morning.

North Okanagan-Vernon RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said around 9:15 a.m., a crew working on fuel mitigation located what appeared to be the tail fin of a mortar round sticking out of the ground just off Sidewinder Trail in the Cosens Bay area of Kal Park.

Police were notified and are currently at the scene. The area has been cordoned off to ensure public safety.

“The area historically had been a training area for the military and used as a firing range for mortars and other ordnance,” said Terleski.

“Similar items have been found in the past by park users. We’ve consulted with our RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit and given the fact that the item is believed to be of military origin, we have secured the area and are awaiting direction from the Canadian Forces. At this time, the Sidewinder Trail will be closed and our officers will remain in the area to direct people away from the scene.”

Military ordinance has been found throughout North Okanagan, including the Okanagan Indian Band land.