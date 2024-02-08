Reports of so-called 'Grandparent Scam' coming in to Vernon RCMP

Photo: Pixabay

The 'Grandparent Scam' has surfaced in the North Okanagan.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said the 'Grandparent Scam' is a type of emergency scam that uses urgency and manipulates emotions in order to extort money from the victims.

Police are warning the public about a sudden rise in the number of such scams being reported in the community.

In most cases, the fraudster cold calls the victim pretending to be a family member in an emergency situation and they need money immediately.

Sometimes, the person will pretend to be a police officer or lawyer calling on behalf of their loved one and will demand money to cover fines, bail or legal fees.

The victims are sent to their bank to get the cash and are either told to send it in the mail, or that a 'courier' will come to pick it up.

“They tug at the heart strings and try to get the victim to act quickly,” said Terleski. “Talk to your family members about this, especially the elderly ones. The key to prevention is awareness. We need to get the word out so people can recognize what’s happening and put an end to it before it gets started."

How can you protect yourself?

Ask for the name rather than offer it.

Ask for help from a member of your family or a trustworthy friend.

If the person is saying a family member is in trouble, confirm with another family member first even if they tell you not to tell anyone;

If the person claims to be police or a judge, call that police service or court house directly to confirm that situation

Don’t feel pressured to send money immediately.

Don’t disclose personal financial information.

Terleski said if in doubt, hang up and do not continue communication.

Anyone who suspects they have been targeted in a phone or computer scam is encouraged to contact their local police, and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online at the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.