Venture Training named grand champion of the Vernon Winter Best Decorated contest

Photo: VWC

Venture Training has been named the grand champion of the Vernon Winter Carnival Best Decorated contest.

"As soon as we walked in, we were amazed,” said judge Curt Reimer with Valley First. “I loved the Price is Right painted entry and the Mario and Princess on the TV in the lobby.”

Venture was voted the best overall from 18 businesses, clubs and schools that decorated for the Valley First, Nixon Wenger-sponsored contest.

The game-themed decorations included window paintings, interior decor, costumes, performances and displays.

"It was non-stop,” said judge and carnival executive director Kris Fuller. “There was a wall-size checker board, wall-size Pacman, giant operation game, giant snakes and ladders, a Vernonopoly and even one participant dressed as the Claw Grab A Prize game herself. It was incredible.”

Fuller said the team had been working on the game-themed decor “for months and their hard work paid off. Everyone pitched in and it was so awesome to see how much they did.”

The Vernon Winter Carnival carries on through Sunday.

For a full list of events, times and places, grab a carnival brochure or visit the carnival website.