Vernon Fire Rescue Services expected to investigate cause of fire at CMHA-run housing complex

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernon Fire Rescue Services are expected to be back at the scene of a structure fire today to try and determine the cause of the blaze.

The fire was reported just after 4 p.m. Feb. 7, at Albert Place II, a housing complex operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District.

VFRS will be investigating the cause of the fire that was contained to a single unit and sent one person to hospital with burns.

CMHA staff will also be on scene to determine the extent of the damage to the unit where the fire originated.

“We are grateful for the immediate response of Vernon Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance Service andmembers of our housing team, and we thank them for their quick action and professionalism,” said Julia Payson, CMHA Vernon & District executive director.

“Our thoughts are with the resident of the unit who was injured and transported to hospital. We will continue to provide support to them as well as the other residents of Albert Place II and the broader community of CMHA participants and staff.”

CMHA officials said with the exception of the individual taken to hospital, all other residents are back in their units and there has been little to no damage to other units.