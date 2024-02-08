School District 22 looking for new superintendent, Perkins announces retirement

Photo: SD 22 Dr. Christine Perkins will retire at the end of the school year.

The superintendent of the Vernon school district is retiring.

Dr. Christine Perkins, superintendent of School District 22, announced she will close her career at the end of the current school year.

"On behalf of the Board of Education, I want to thank Dr. Perkins for her outstanding contribution to our district and our community,” said board chair, Mark Olsen.” She has been a visionary leader, a collaborative partner, and a passionate advocate for public education. We wish her all the best in her retirement, and we hope she enjoys this well-deserved time with her family and friends."

Perkins was appointed to the post in 2021, after previous roles in School District 8 (Kootenay Lake) and School District 58 (Nicola-Similkameen).

“I wish to thank both Boards of Education, under which I have served, for the time I have spent with School District 22,” Perkins stated in her notice of retirement. “Together, we have set the path for future success.”

Her leadership accomplishments include the creation and implementation of a new strategic plan focusing on student success, leadership excellence and community connections. That focus has put School District 22 at the forefront in early childhood education and childcare on school grounds.

“Dr. Perkins has exemplified a commitment to leadership excellence in both her professional expectations of herself and her belief in those she leads” said assistant superintendent Katherine Oviatt.

Under her tenure there have also been significant gains in graduation and literacy rates among Indigenous students.

Perkins oversaw implementation of the Local Education Agreement with the Okanagan Indian Band, was a co-founder of the Reconciliation Scholarship for First Nations, Metis and Inuit students; and she currently is the Reconciliation Advocate for the Thompson-Okanagan Chapter of the BC School Superintendent’s Association.

Provincially, she served on the Board of the BC School Superintendents Association (BCSSA), the Ministry of Education’s Funding Equity Committee, and the Learning Advisory Board (LAB).

The process to find a new superintendent for School District 22 will begin in the coming weeks.