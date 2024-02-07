Vernon Mountie scratches 'coldest' and 'toughest' ultra marathon

Photo: National Police Federation

Cpl. Brady Kyle has scratched the Yukon Arctic Ultra 2024.

The Vernon RCMP dog handler has been trekking across the Yukon for what is said to be the toughest and coldest ultra marathon.

According to the marathon’s website Kyle had initially signed up for the 300-mile race. The Mountie appears to have made it 94.9-miles before scratching.

Still an incredible feat, Kyle looks to have made it from Whitehorse to Braeburn on foot. The Marathon’s tracker shows it took the officer 2 days and about 4 hours to make the journey.

The ultra-marathon route follows the Yukon Quest trail, the trail of the world’s toughest Sled Dog Race.

Vernon RCMP had wished Kyle all the best alongside the National Police Federation. The federation

“We wish Cpl. Kyle safety and success in his battle against the Arctic elements and exhaustion to reach this major event. Every participant is a winner in our eyes - for showing up,” reads a National Police Federation Facebook post.

Kyle travelled nearly 100 miles in two days, on foot.