Smoke reported coming from a unit in Albert Place in Vernon

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

UPDATE 5:04 p.m.

There are reports one person was taken to hospital withe serious burns following a fire Albert Place along 25th Avenue.

Multiple first responders were called to the scene and reporter Chelsey Mutter witnessed ambulance crews tending to a person at the scene.

UPDATE 4:20 p.m.

Castanet reporter Chelsey Mutter said fire crews, police and ambulance are on scene, but there does not appear to be smoke coming from the building.

ORIGINAL 4:16 p.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue is at the scene of a structure fire.

There were reports smoke could be seen coming from a unit in Albert Place apartments, 3610 25th Ave.

There is no word yet on the extent of the fire.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.