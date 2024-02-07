227672
Vernon  

Fire contained to single apartment unit, one person sent to hospital

Fire contained to single unit

- | Story: 471296

UPDATE 5:40 p.m.

The City of Vernon says a fire that broke out in an Albert Place apartment was contained to a single unit, thanks to the efforts of fire rescue crews.

In a news release, the city said Vernon Fire Rescue was dispatched Wednesday afternoon after receiving a report of flames and heavy smoke coming from Albert Place apartments.

“When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke and the sprinkler system was active,” said Fire Chief David Lind.

“Thanks to the efforts of the crew, the fire was contained to a single unit and did not spread.”

The city said one person was rescued and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is currently being investigated.

UPDATE 5:04 p.m.

There are reports one person was taken to hospital withe serious burns following a fire Albert Place along 25th Avenue.

Multiple first responders were called to the scene and reporter Chelsey Mutter witnessed ambulance crews tending to a person at the scene.

UPDATE 4:20 p.m.

Castanet reporter Chelsey Mutter said fire crews, police and ambulance are on scene, but there does not appear to be smoke coming from the building.

ORIGINAL 4:16 p.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue is at the scene of a structure fire.

There were reports smoke could be seen coming from a unit in Albert Place apartments, 3610 25th Ave.

There is no word yet on the extent of the fire.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


227287


Real Estate
4984400
#310 7922 Okanagan Landing Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$734,900
more details
227908


Send us your News Tips!


227182


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet


Vernon SPCA >




TheTango.net
Weird Wednesday- February 7, 2024

Weird Wednesday- February 7, 2024

Galleries | February 07, 2024

Mariah Carey announces Vegas residency

Music | February 07, 2024

Electric music?

Must Watch | February 07, 2024

Hilarious animals

Must Watch | February 07, 2024

Mid-week memes- February 7, 2024

Galleries | February 07, 2024


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada