Fire contained to single apartment unit, one person sent to hospital

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

UPDATE 5:40 p.m.

The City of Vernon says a fire that broke out in an Albert Place apartment was contained to a single unit, thanks to the efforts of fire rescue crews.

In a news release, the city said Vernon Fire Rescue was dispatched Wednesday afternoon after receiving a report of flames and heavy smoke coming from Albert Place apartments.

“When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke and the sprinkler system was active,” said Fire Chief David Lind.

“Thanks to the efforts of the crew, the fire was contained to a single unit and did not spread.”

The city said one person was rescued and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is currently being investigated.

UPDATE 5:04 p.m.

There are reports one person was taken to hospital withe serious burns following a fire Albert Place along 25th Avenue.

Multiple first responders were called to the scene and reporter Chelsey Mutter witnessed ambulance crews tending to a person at the scene.

UPDATE 4:20 p.m.

Castanet reporter Chelsey Mutter said fire crews, police and ambulance are on scene, but there does not appear to be smoke coming from the building.

ORIGINAL 4:16 p.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue is at the scene of a structure fire.

There were reports smoke could be seen coming from a unit in Albert Place apartments, 3610 25th Ave.

There is no word yet on the extent of the fire.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.