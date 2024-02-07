Vernon man witness to rescue of refugees in Caribbean Sea

Photo: Glen Taylor

Glen Taylor got more than he bargained for on a Caribbean cruise.

The Vernon man was witness to a rescue on the high-seas when the cruise ship he was on happened upon a disabled watercraft full of Cuban refugees.

“We were sailing from Galveston, Texas to Costa Maya (Mexico) when we were notified we had to investigate a vessel at sea,” Taylor said in an email to Castanet.

Taylor said it took almost 90 minutes for the Norwegian cruise liner to turn around and stop near the watercraft that was adrift in the ocean.

“Turns out it was a homemade vessel that had been at sail for 40 days, just floating in the Caribbean,” Taylor said. “They had no propulsion and were at the mercy of the currents. They had run out of water and were gathering rain water. They were fishing and eating what they could catch.”

There were 12 people aboard the stricken boat. They managed to get the attention of the passing cruise liner during the day using a flashlight.

“It appears that there was one child on board and three elderly seniors who were removed from the ship on wheelchairs,” said Taylor, adding the crew “did everything they could to protect the refugees” and asked passengers on the cruise liner not to take pictures of those being rescued.

Taylor said he honoured that request, but others did not. Taylor did take a picture of the homemade boat when all of the refugees had been rescued.

When they arrived in Mexico, Taylor said military police boarded the ship and escorted the refugees to shore.

He was later informed the refugees were being returned to Cuba.