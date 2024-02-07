Demolition underway at Coldstream public works yard, $10M project now underway

Photo: Facebook/District of Coldstream

The District of Coldstream is bringing down the house, or rather a structure.

Demolition is now underway at the district public works yard. Five structures are being torn down to make space for new buildings.

The district said in a post to Facebook that it will be building a new, six-bay public works building with office, lunchroom and meeting spaces, a locker room and a first aid room. It will also be building a three-bay unheated storage room.

The old fire hall next door will also be renovated by the district for improved office, meeting and storage space.

The new public works building project was valued at $9,315,029 in November 2023. The firehall renovation put the total budget request up to $10,916,000.

This project is funded from the district's building reserve, COVID-19 safe restart grant, and long-term borrowing of $8.5 million which was approved at the 2022 referendum.

PCL Construction is the prime contractor and Sahuri + Partners Architecture is the architect and contract administrator.